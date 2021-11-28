Read Latest Oriental Time News Today

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – November 28, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Breaking times covers oriental time news and here is the top headlines from oriental countries like UAE, KSA and Pakistan.

Air pollution is on the rise in Pakistan’s Punjab province, with Lahore, the capital of Punjab, ranked first among the world’s most polluted cities.

New legislation has been enacted in the United Arab Emirates to better protect women and domestic workers. According to Dubai News,immoral attacks on women will now be punishable by imprisonment or up to 10,000 Emirati Dirhams.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced to start flight operations for Saudi Arabia and to operate 35 flights weekly. The PIA administration says that from December 1st, PIA will operate flights to Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, Dammam and Al-Qasim.

The Aviation minister says that Nigeria has lifted travel ban on Emirates airline flights. It is to be noted that those restriction were a reply to the Emirate airline against their imposition of additional corona pcr test requirements. Nigeria news has confirmed the action taken by the Aviation authority.

