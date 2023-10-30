Reality TV Shows: Who Watches Them and Why?

Believe it or not, a majority of the audience does not prefer watching scripted series or films at all. They are more into real-life experiences, interactions, and activities — which provide authenticity and relatability. Yes — that’s why there’s an unbelievable demand for reality TV shows.

While some people view it as a powerful tool for social commentary and cultural critique, it is important to recognize that reality TV is often seen promoting negative stereotypes and shallow values. In fact, reality TV shows are becoming too scandalous day by day. According to CyberGhost’s blog post, it’s nearly impossible to escape the “drama” of reality TV, as they have found their way to the mainstream media as well. Yes — all the mainstream media sources including The New York Times, BBC, and NBC leave no chance to cover the almost-scripted lives of reality TV stars. But this is a story for another time to explore.

For now — let’s get into the details, exploring who watches reality TV shows and why. You’ll also get to know that despite criticism, what makes it one of the most influential genres in the world of television.

Who Watches Reality TV Shows?

In 2022, it was reported that 5 of Netflix’s 10 most-streamed programs were reality shows. Surprising, isn’t it? Well, that’s true.

Interestingly enough, reality TV shows are often regarded as the “guilty pleasures” among 44% of US adults. What’s more intriguing is that 42 years old is the average age of reality TV viewers. Anyhow, their viewership spans a wide range of demographics, which is highlighted as follows:

Women make up nearly 60% of the reality TV audience. This is probably because a significant proportion of reality TV programming includes dating shows, makeover series, and competitive formats. All this is exactly what appeals to them.

Young Adult audience is among the most avid viewers of reality television. Around 41% of people aged 25-34 prefer watching reality TV shows in the UK. They mostly resonate with the participants, dramatic narratives, and competitive elements.

Families consider watching reality TV shows as a valuable shared experience. From talent competitions to home renovation programs, and survival shows, they are likely to watch every reality TV show that fosters a sense of diversity and understanding.

Escape Seekers opt for reality shows, looking for a brief escape from the ordinary and stressful life. It offers them a glimpse into other people’s lives, a chance to engage with strong emotions, and an opportunity to be entertained.

Reality Enthusiasts watch reality TV shows considering it a way to connect with their passion in a more realistic way. They pick up shows with a niche they’re interested in, such as cooking, fashion, travel, survival skills, and many more



For sure, reality TV’s appeal goes beyond these demographics. Its appeal resonates with viewers from all backgrounds, as they find something unique that aligns with their preferences. For instance — social media enthusiasts watch it to actively engage in trending discussions, while critics watch it to analyze its social, psychological, and ethical aspects.

Why Do People Watch Reality TV Shows?

Let’s be more clear about why people are into reality TV shows. People from all over the world enjoy watching Reality TV, because it:

Offers entertainment and escapism

Fosters relatability and connection with participants

Facilitates learning and skill demonstration

Sparks emotional engagement and drama

Ensures social interaction and shared experiences

Gives inspiration and motivation

Provides exposure to diverse cultures and lifestyles

Renders insights into human behaviour and psychology

Ignites curiosity about how people handle challenges

Helps with niche-specific interest explorations

Brings forth trending topics for social media discussions

Allows to engage in critical analysis and debates

Bottom Line

A diverse audience, including women and younger adults, watch reality TV due to its ability to provide both entertainment and glimpses into non-scripted real lives. This is why, despite criticisms, reality TV remains a compelling and enduring form of entertainment.