Social media fan questions Reham Khan about Marriage

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – December 2, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan has been criticising Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf for their bad governance.

Recently, Reham Khan was critisizing PTI economic policies and praising Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz. She also shared a statement from the Governor of Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar in which he said that Pakistani Government had agreed for strict conditions in return for a loan.

A fan Muhammad Atif asked if PML-N had the best plan then why did she married Imran Khan? Whereas Hamza Shahbaz was also a good option for marriage.

Responding to the fan’s question, Reham Khan said that she had married a single man who had proposed to her and was not going to become the Prime Minister.

Explaining that she would not marry Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, she said that she could not marry a married man.