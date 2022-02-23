PPP Leader Rehman malik Dies Due to COVID-19

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad farooq Butt ) Pakistan Peoples Party central leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik has passed away due to covid-19.

According to the details, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik has died at the age of 70.

Rehman Malik has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Islamabad for the past 20 days after suffering from corona.

Doctors say Senator Rehman Malik’s lungs were infected with the corona virus. The deceased has been shifted to his home. Rehman Malik is survived by a widow and two sons.

Confirming the death of Senator Rehman Malik, former Home Ministry spokesman Riaz Ali Turi said that with the death of Rehman Malik, I have lost forever a great friend and kind guardian.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has expressed grief over the demise of former Interior Minister and PPP leader Rehman Malik.

He said that he was saddened to hear the news of Rehman Malik’s demise. Share in the grief of the family. May Allah Almighty grant him a high position in Paradise.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood has also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of former Interior Minister Senator Rehman Malik.