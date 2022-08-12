Relationship of Erica Moser and Rock Skyes, Net Worth and all other Details

Erica Moser is a famous YouTuber and entrepreneur who handles a candle business known as Inspired Candle shop. She got more fame when she came into a relationship with Rick Skyes.

Erica Moser was born on 5th November 1996. She grew up in Springfield, Illinois. Erica always shares her love for her parents on social media. She has only a brother who was a part of the US Navy Recruit Training Command.

Erica went to Ed Klopfer School.

She was an athlete in the high jump during high school. Moreover, she also worked as a horse trainer for a year. After that, she contributed as a real estate agent at Coldwell Banker from June 2017 to 2018.

She had participated in three jobs Moser photography at Thayer Jewelers, content creating on Youtuber, and real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty, Inc. Erica Moder has been dating multi-millionaire Rick Skyes.

The couple had an age gap of 45 years. Rick Sykes Net worth is almost 10 million. Her father said the age gap would become a problem in her future life experience, vision for the future, and diversity in lifestyle.

The first time, they met through social media, and it was not long before Rick asked Erica to shift with him on his yacht. Moreover, Erica is active on social media, such as Instagram, under the username @erica35mm.