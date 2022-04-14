The Acting Speaker accepted the resignations of 123 PTI MNAs

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

PTI leader Farrukh Habib has said that the acting speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri has accepted the resignations of 123 PTI members of the National assembly.

Farrukh Habib says in a statement that the National Assembly Secretariat has issued a formal notification. Qasim Suri says that he has accepted the resignations of 123 PTI National Assembly Members.

“I received the resignations of the members as acting speaker of the National Assembly,” he said.

Qasim Suri says that he has accepted the resignations of the National Assembly members under rules and regulations.

PTI Chairman former Prime Minister Imran Khan has reacted on the acceptance of resignations: