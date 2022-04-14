The Acting Speaker accepted the resignations of 123 PTI MNAs
Farrukh Habib says in a statement that the National Assembly Secretariat has issued a formal notification.
Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )
PTI leader Farrukh Habib has said that the acting speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri has accepted the resignations of 123 PTI members of the National assembly.
“I received the resignations of the members as acting speaker of the National Assembly,” he said.
Qasim Suri says that he has accepted the resignations of the National Assembly members under rules and regulations.
PTI Chairman former Prime Minister Imran Khan has reacted on the acceptance of resignations:
Want to appreciate our 123 MNAs as their resignations have been accepted by Speaker Qasim Suri. Their standing firm for a sovereign Pak & against US-initiated regime change bringing to power criminals, convicted & on bail – the ultimate insult to any self respecting indep nation.