Robin Baumgarten Fiancé, Early and Professional Life, and Net Worth

Do you know who is Robin Baumgarten? A popular tv reporter and three times Emmys winner, Robin is a co-anchor on WGN’s morning news broadcast from 6-10 am. She got an outstanding achievement for individual excellence on the Camera trophy.

Robin is also working as a freelance reporter for ABC Sports. She also joined the Radio Jonathon Brandmeier show staff on WLUP. People want to know all the details like Robin Baumgarten’s Fiance, early and professional life, and all other details; let’s talk about it.

Early life of Robin Baumgarten

Robin Baumgarten is a journalist and born on 7th November 1963. Her parents’ names are Dolores Baumgarten and Gary Baumgarten. Her birthplace is Burbank, Illinois, United States. Now she is living in Chicago, United States.

She attended U of I Urban Champaign and earned a Broadcast journalism degree. She began work in the industry at CLTV news and covered traffic. Robin frequently uploads pictures on social media with her parents.

Her parents ex-hanged the vows on 12th June 1965, and she uploaded an old photo on Instagram in 2022. She posted the photo of her parents celebrating their 55th anniversary time. She also has a sister named Becky Baumgarten Weslow. Her grandmother Bernice was a pioneering woman who lived for over a hundred.

Physical Appearance of Robin Baumgarten

The height of Robin is five feet and five inches. Recently she showed her worry over her weight, but we don’t know how much she has weight. Well, she looks beautiful with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Robin Baumgarten Fiance

Fans are wondering about her relationship status. Is she single or not? Robin Baumgarten’s fiancé news was true or not? Well, she is living alone, but Matt Piacente was her ex-spouse. The separation was kept a secret as she loves to keep her life away from social media lights. They also have two daughters. The first is Anna, born on 5th July 2022; the second is Mary, born on 22nd July 2004.

There was so much news about WGN Morning News anchor Robin Baumgarten getting married. But shortly, she announced her engagement, but Robin did not reveal his name, just said Mr. X. She shared this news with her Instagram followers on 25th June and said Mr. X is Robin Baumgarten’s fiancé and can’t wait for you all to meet him. Well, she hides his name and also his face with smiley emoji.

Professional life

The reporter, Robin, started her career with WGN TV in 1996 and covered traffic and transportation from above. She also worked extra hours for WGN morning news. Robin became the sole anchor of the 5 am broadcast and was made the face of morning news in 2004. In 2013, when the show raised, she took another responsibility for the early morning hours, 6-10 am. She is an anchor who likes reporting on Chicago and South Side news.

She worked at Shadow Broadcast Sevices before joining WGN-TV. Robin reported the news, sports, and traffic for the Jonathan Brandemiere show on WLUP Radio. She spent one year as a freelance for ABC Sports and worked as a traffic reporter. She co-hosted a morning Program with Larry Potash, Pat Tomasulo, and Paul Konrad.

Social Media Appearance

The reporter, Riobin, has a massive fan following on Instagram. There are almost 44.7 k followers, and on Twitter, she has more than 54k followers. You can follow her under the user name @wgnrobin on Instagram and Twitter @WGNRobin.

Net Worth

Robin built up a fortune as a tv reporter. Her total assets and total debts are known as her net worth. Her home, cars, and bank accounts are included in her assets. According to a source, the estimated net worth of Robin is $1-5 million.

Her year’s salary is almost $80k. Moreover, she owns a house in the southwest suburb of Orland Pak. Besides, she got four bedroom apartment in Edison Park on the Northwest side with cherry hardwood floors and two fireplaces, worth $705,000.

Robin worked with many popular reporters like Kaylee Hartung, Stephanie Hamill, Meanie Zanona, and many other talented individuals who made their name in the field of journalism.