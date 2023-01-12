Robyn Hayward and Gordon Hayward Children and married Life, Bio, Career, and Net Worth

Many people get fame when they marry a celebrity; that’s what happened to Robyn Hayward. Yes! She came into the spotlight when she became the wife of NBA star Gordon Hayward. They became the fans’ favorite couple when they married. Robyn was the volleyball player in the town. Now, people want to know about Robyn Hayward and Gordon Hayword children and other life details. Let’s talk about it.

Early Life

Robyn Hayward was born on 8th April 1995. She got her education from Bishop Chatard High School and then one year at the cosmetology school. She was raised there in Magdalena, Guatemala, and worked in a school where she taught children and adults carpentry, art, and baking.

Her parents were involved in many charity works in South America. She was at an early age when she worked at the food banks. Robyn was good at playing volleyball and played as a defensive unit. She won the state championship in 2012 and ranked as 4th player in Indiana.

Everyone knows Gordon Hayward, who is an NBA professional basketball player. He has a successful career, and fans really love him. He played for Bolton Celtics in 2017 and was selected as an NBA all-star.

Robyn Hayward Marriage and Children

Robyn and Gordon met in school and started dating. They got engaged at Christmas in 2013, and that was a romantic proposal. After a year, in 2014, they tied in the knot in the St.Simon Catholic Church.

After two years, Robyn and Gordon Hayward Children were born named Bernadette Marie and in 2016, the second is Charlotte Margaret. Besides, they also got another child named Nora Mae, and the family lives in Boston now.

Net Worth

Robyn is devoted to her kids; there is no information regarding her net worth. However, her husband’s net worth is almost $40 million. They are having a luxurious and happy life with their luxury cars; one is Range Rover, and the second is Lamborghini Aventador.