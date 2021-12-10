RPO Sahiwal visits District Pakpattan

Pakpattan ( The Breaking Times – December 10, 2021 – Spokesperson RPO Office ) Today, on Friday, Regional Police Officer Sahiwal Dr. Moin Masood visited DPO Office Pakpattan. DPO Pakpattan Faisal Mukhtar welcomed him.

The Regional Police Officer visited Hazrat Baba Farid-ud-Din Darbar before visiting DPO Office Pakpattan. He laid a wreath and prayed.

He also checked the security arrangements of the court. He also visited the temporary shelter at the Darbar. And met with officers of the endowment department.

RPO Sahiwal visited District Police Lines Pakpattan and saluted the memorial martyrs. On arrival at Pakpattan, the police contingent saluted the RPO.

RPO Sahiwal along with DPO Pakpattan Faisal Mukhtar held a khuli kacheri at DPO office Pakpattan. He heard the grievances of the petitioners and issued orders to the concerned officers for redressal of grievances.

RPO Sahiwal said that the doors of my office are always open for the people and solving the problems of the people is my first priority. RPO Sahiwal later held a meeting with all SDPOs and SHOs of the district.

RPO Sahiwal directed all the police officers present at the meeting to take stern action against the notorious criminals. Use state-of-the-art technology to apprehend notorious criminals to ensure arrest.

Ensure strict implementation of instructions issued by the government and take action against violators.

The arrest of the accused in the cases of fake checks should be made possible in all cases so that the victims can be brought to justice.