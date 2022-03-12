Job opportunities as a driver in Dubai Roads and Transport Authority

Dubai ( UAE Urdu News Network – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has started recruiting drivers from March 11, 2022 with a monthly salary of 2,000 AED.

According to the details, the Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai has issued an advertisement for a full-time intermediate career level job. Both male and female candidates can apply for this job.

The company offers a salary of up to 2,000 UAE dirhams a month, as well as other benefits such as health insurance and housing.

Educational and technical skills for driving Jobs

The minimum educational requirement for a driver’s job in Dubai is Intermediate. Candidate should have two to five years experience. Candidates must be between 23 and 55 years of age to apply for the RTA job. Importantly, candidates do not need a Dubai driving license. If your driving license is issued in Pakistan, you are eligible to apply for this job.

Interview and application procedure

Here’s how to apply for a driver’s vacancy. Walk-in interviews will be held from March 11 to 18. Therefore, candidates who wish to apply should visit the following address between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm.

Address: Privilege Labor Recruitment Office, M-11, Abu Hale Center, Dera

Candidates who are unable to participate should send their CV to the following e-mail. Or send the application or cv at the whatsapp number given below.

Email: [email protected]

WhatsApp: 0555513890