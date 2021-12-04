Saudi Arabia Deposits $3b into State Bank of Pakistan

Islamabad (The Breaking Times – December 4, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) Pakistan Finance Advisor Shaukat Tareen while breaking good news to Pakistanis has said that Pakistan has received three billion dollars sent by Saudi Arabia.

According to the details, the financial adviser Shaukat Tareen has said that the State Bank of Pakistan has received three billion dollars in Saudi deposits for which we are grateful to Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

It may be recalled that Saudi Arabia had promised to keep three billion dollars in the State Bank of Pakistan which would be deposited for one year and Pakistan would pay four percent annual profit to Saudi Arabia on this amount.