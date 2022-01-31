Bidding and allotment of Sahiwal Bypass Phase 2 completed

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt) Construction work of another important project of Sahiwal city has started, tender allotment process of Bypass Phase 2 has been completed.

Ahmed Khawar Shehzad, Director Development and Finance, supervised the process to ensure transparency. According to details, tenders for construction of 4 km road and overhead bridge on railway line from Sahiwal Bypass Phase II GT Road to Katchi Paki Road were opened in the office of Director Development and Finance.

Which was supervised by Director Development Ahmed Khawar Shehzad. SE Highway Sahiwal Circle Sohail Akram and Exian Highway Mansoor Haider Bukhari were also present on the occasion.

Three contractors took part in the project, which was constructed at a cost of Rs. 1.43 billion. Techno Construction Company submitted tenders at a higher rate of 4.5%, Abdul Razzaq at 4.47% and Abdul Waheed at 4.44%, on which Abdul Waheed was allotted the construction work of the project.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Development and Finance Ahmed Khawar Shehzad said that this important project of Sahiwal city would be completed in a period of two years which would complete the construction of bypass and people would be able to continue their journey without passing through heavy traffic in city.

He said that a special inspection mechanism was being set up to maintain the quality of construction work on the project so that the people could benefit from this important project for a long time to come.