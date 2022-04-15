Student shot himself in the head in Sahiwal – Sedhr Punjab

Sahiwal ( Sedhr.punjab.gov.pk – Syed Talal Shahi )

A 14-year-old student of Kot Allah Din Street No. 4 area of Farid Town Police Station shot himself in the head and committed suicide.

The deceased was a matriculation student. Rescue 1122 tried to take the injured student to the hospital who died on the way. No motive has been identified for the killings. The family told police that they did not know where the pistol came from.

Also Read:

Burnt Govt School Restored in Sahiwal

Punjab Culture Day celebration at Govt Special Education School Sahiwal