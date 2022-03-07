Three dacoits killed, two escaped in Sahiwal police encounter

The three robbers looted Rs 50,000 in cash from the driver and fled.

By Arshad Farooq
Sahiwal Incident

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Three dacoits were killed and two others escaped in an alleged police encounter on Anjum Farm Road within the limits of Ghalla Mandi police station Sahiwal.

The three robbers looted Rs 50,000 in cash from the driver and fled. After receiving a report on the police helpline 15, the police reached the spot and chased them and the encounter continued for half an hour. The robbers were identified as Mumtaz Bugi, Mohammad Omar and Khalid Ijaz.

The three robbers were wanted by Pakpattan, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh and Vehari police in more than 30 cases.

You might also like
News

Father Raped his 17 years old daughter in Chichawatni city

News

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Long March Reached Chichawatni City

News

What to do if the passport is lost or stolen in the UAE?

News

Peshawar Kocha Risaldar mosque blast kills 56, injures 194