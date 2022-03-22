Sajalaly removes Ahad Raza Mir Name from Instagram

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Top Pakistani actress Sajalaly has removed the name of her husband Ahad Raza Mir from her Instagram account.

According to the details, News of Sajal Ali and Ahad’s separation has been circulating on social media for a long time. Ahad Raza Mir and Sajjal Aly did not formally confirm or deny the allegations. But now screenshots of the actress’ Instagram profile have gone viral on various social media platforms.

In the screenshots, it can be seen that Sajal Ali has removed the name of her husband, Ahad Raza Mir, attached to her name.

After the marriage, Sajalaly had written ‘Sajal Ahad Mir’ on Instagram, but now she has changed the name of Sajal Ahad Mir to ‘Sajal Ali’.

It is also worth mentioning here that Ahad Raza Mir did not attend the wedding of Sajal Ali’s younger sister actress Saboor Ali.