Sam Hammington, Bio, Net Worth, Relationship Status

Sam Hammington is a South Korean-based comedian, radio host, and television star. He is the most recognizable foreign face in the country. Sam also appeared in the country’s highest-rated reality tv show, Real Men. He won the MBC Entertainment Award in 2013-14.

He is the fixed member of the LBS reality-variety show The Return of Superman. His two sons, Bentley and William Hammington, are featured in this show. His best movies, How To Steal a Dog, let’s Eat, Witch Hunt, Who Are You: School 2015, Drivetime, Happy Together, infinite Challenge, and True Justice, are included.

Sam Hammington Early Life

Hammington was born on 31st July 1977 in Wellington, New Zealand. His mother was an Australian named Jan Russ, and his father, Bruce William, was a New Zealander. He is the casting director and actor working in the long-running soap opera neighbors.

Sam spent his early life in Melbourne, Australia. He revealed that his parents divorced because his father was gay.

Moreover, he has an older step-sister. His mother was forced to give up his sister for adoption in the 1960s.

Sam Hammington went to the Swinburne University of Technology, where he took part in an Asian Language course, which built his resume. Also, he got Korean studies for 18 months and graduated with majors in Marketing and Korean studies.

Relationship Status

San Hammington is married to Yeong Yu-Mi. They had two wedding ceremonies; One in Melbourne Zoo and one in Korea. They met in 1999 in Itaewon and lied about his age to Yu-mi. She is 2 years old than Sam, but this was not a problem. After two years of dating, the couple got hitched.

The 43 years old Sam welcomed his son William Bruce Hammington in July 2016. Furthermore, He named his son when his father passed away in 2000. After that, they welcomed their second son Bentley Hammington in November 2017.

Sam revealed they are trying for a third baby using the Vitro fertilization process. He won the hearts of many people.

Sam’sSam’s height is five feet and 11 inches, and he weighs 120 kgs. He decided to lose weight and take care of his health.

By making lifestyle changes, he lost 30 kgs of weight.