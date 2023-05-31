Samantha Rotunda: Life, career, Relationship Status, and Net Worth

The beautiful Samantha Rotunda build her name for herself in the professional world. She gained fame as the best real estate agent. On the other hand, the gorgeous lady became famous as the wife of Bray Wyatt, a well-known wrestler. He won many wrestling and made a name in this field. People want to know about her partner Samantha Rotunda so we will discuss this.

Early Life

The full name of Samantha Rotunda is Samantha C. Krieger. She was born in 1986 in Florida, United States. Her parents’ names are Curt and Patricia Krieger. Her father worked as a Casa Marine Key West service manager, and her mother served at Veterans Administration Hospital.

Samantha has two siblings named Jordan Krieger and Wesley Krieger. She grew up in a working-class family where she learned the value of hard work and work ethics. Samantha got an education from Troy University, Alabama, USA. During college, she met with Bray and dreamt about being together forever.

Samantha Rotunda Body Measurements

According to sources, the height of Samantha is five feet and two inches, and she weighs 55 kg. She always got appreciation behalf of the look and work connection.

The body measurement of a beautiful lady is 34-26-35. She looks gorgeous in her long brown hair and dark brown eyes.

Relationship Status

No doubt, she also gained fame as the wife of Bray Watt. But this marriage did not remain forever, and the couple separated their ways. The real name of Bray Watt is Windham Lawrence Rotunda. He won WWE Champion, WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion, and Raw Tag Team Champion. He is also known by his nickname, Fiend.

They met during college, and Bray stopped out when he became a wrestler. The couple also had a kid named in 2011. The divorce was filed by Samantha in 2017 in Hernando County. She claimed that Bray had an extramarital affair with WWE wrestler Jojo Offerman.

On the other side, Bray said, Samatha made false statements against him to defame him. Well, she filed for divorce and got custody of their two daughters—Rotunda got$15000 every month for Child support from Bray. After the divorce, she shifted to Tempa, Florida, along with her daughters.

After that, She did not involve with anyone for a while. Then in 2021, Dan Pixley entered her life, and they closed to each other. Dan owns Grass Roots Lawn Care and belongs to Seminole, Florida.

The elder daughter’s name of Samantha is Kendyl Rotunda. She was born in 2011 before being married to Bray. The second daughter was born in 2013, named Cadyn.

Career

Samantha is a hard work lady and was raised in a working-class family. She made her name as an agent of Southern Belle Realty. The company is all about acquiring property. Now she works at Futrell Realty, Inc as a Realtor Sales Associate. Her work experience made her an excellent realtor, and she became a strong independent woman.

Net Worth

According to sources, she is living a luxurious life. Her approximate net worth of Samantha is $500k. The primary source of income is a real estate agent.

Social Media Appearance

Samantha is active on social media platforms like Instagram. She has more than 900k followers on her Instagram account.