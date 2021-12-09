LHC reopens Saniha Sahiwal Case on Punjab Govt Appeal

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – December 9, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned all the acquitted accused in the Saniha Sahiwal case on the appeal of the Punjab government.

During the hearing on the appeal of the Punjab government, the Lahore High Court court asked that the whole incident was seen by the world, then how the accused were acquitted?

The public prosecutor replied that the plaintiff’s witness and the injured witness had all deviated from their statements which caused the release of the CTD officials involved in Sahiwal Tragedy.

What is Saniha Sahiwal Story?

It may be recalled that on 19 January 2019, 4 persons were killed by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) during a fake encounter near Ada Qadirabad located between Sahiwal and Okara. The deceased were residents of Chungi Amar Sadhu area of Lahore who were going to Burewala for the wedding of a loved one.

In the sad incident, grocery store owner Muhammad Khalil with his wife Nabila and 13 year old daughter Areeba were killed by CTD. Zeeshan Javed, the friend of Muhammad Khalil who was driving the car was also killed with no reason.

Umair Khalil, the son of Muhammad Khalil and his sister Muniba were also injured in Sahiwal Killing sad incident. Whereas their younger sister Hadia remained unhurt in Saniha Sahiwal.

PM Imran Khan and CM Punjab take Notice of Sahiwal Incident

After the sad incident PM Imran Khan took notice and asked CM to visit the spot. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar arrived in Sahiwal and ordered the arrest of CTD personnel involved in suspicious encounter.

In the light of the preliminary report of the Joint Investigation Committee of Sahiwal tragedy, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar removed CTD chief Additional IG Rai Muhammad Tahir and other senior officials from their posts.

SSP and DSP Sahiwal, who led the operation, were also suspended. FIR registered against all personnel conducting the operation. Decision made to take action against all killers of Sahiwal shooting. CM said the personnel exceeded their limits and it won’t be forgiven.

Massive protests against the perpetrators of Sahiwal tragedy observed in Sahiwal, Okara, Chichawatni, Lahore and many other cities after Saniha Sahiwal Video gone viral.

An unarmed family was shot and killed in Sahiwal. The worst cruelty was that the parents were brutally murdered in front of innocent children in a dramatic manner by CTD.

CTD officials acquitted in Sahiwal Killing Case

Saniha Sahiwal was done by secret agencies and CTD so there was a pressure on the government to release the officials. Government of Pakistan did not take interest in the case and gave huge money to the relatives of Saniha Sahiwal victims due to which the brother of martyred Muhammad Khalil deviated from his statement. After that an anti terrorism court acquitted CTD personnel of the charge of killing the family.