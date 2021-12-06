Saniha Sialkot Today News about Lynching Priyantha Kumar

Sialkot (The Breaking Times – December 6, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt) The investigation into the inhumane incident in Sialkot has revealed the horrific revelation that the angry mob not only planned to kill a Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumar but also set fire to the factory and assassinate the owner of the factory.

According to the Express Tribune investigation, the men in mob had several bottles of petrol which they had to spray and set on fire.

According to the police investigation, they also tried to kill the owner of the factory. They were torturing him when police rushed to the spot and saved his life.

An angry mob brutally killed Sri Lankan citizen Priyantha Kumar, set her body on fire and vandalized her car. They also threatened to throw petrol bombs at the police, but they were forced to retreat due to additional police.

In the initial investigation, the police said that 19 out of 124 suspects played a key role in this heinous incident. Police have registered a case against at least 800 people under the Anti-Terrorism Act.