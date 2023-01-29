Sarah Hylan Gets Restrained Order From Boyfriend Matt Prokop

Do you know Modern Family star, Sarah Hyland? I think everyone knows her as she received a temporary restraining order against her boyfriend, Matt Prokop, because of physical and emotional abuse. According to Sarah, he slammed her against the back of her car, choked her, and threatened her house on fire. Also, he threatened to kill himself if they broke up.

Hyland told in August, she approached her mother and asked for help. But his mother said to Sarah if they broke up and he killed himself, that would be Sarah’s fault. Prokop entered rehab, and she sought a restraining order on the advertisement of the rehab director who contacted her to warn her about Prokop’s mental state and attitude.

Furthermore, she also told how she helped her modern family co-star Julie Bowen to end the relationship. Prokop told Bowen he wanted me so miserable, and he would take a shotgun and kill himself. Tyler Perry and his long-time girlfriend named, Gelila Bekele, have been expecting their first child. Meanwhile, Amber Rose filed for divorce because she believed he cheated on her.

Columbus Short has been hosting the premiere party for Scandal in Atlanta. He kicked off the show in April after an alleged assault against his wife. Mike was released on a $250,000 bond after turning himself in yesterday over an indictment for tax fraud. The condition of his release was that Sitch would stay away from drugs and alcohol. Lindsay made her London stage debut in the play Speed the Plow.

Kim said she and Kanye brought their 15 years old daughter, North, to the Balenciaga show in Paris. The baby started crying because they walked out the door. Another piece of news is that Britney sent a lingerie collection to Kate Middleton.