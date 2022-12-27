Sasha Grey Net Worth, Career, Relationship Status, and Other Details

Sash Grey is a popular D-grade star and received fame. Many stars want to get out of it due to its bad reputation. After starring in D Movies, she appeared on the small screen or in Hollywood. In a very short time, she became a popular star in the industry and made a fortune. People want to know about Sasha Grey net worth, career, and all other details.

Professional life

Sasha is a victim who has been forced to enter the pornography industry. She wanted to take the dimension and managed to make it big into it. In 2006, she shifted to Los Angels and started working in adult movies at the age of 18. First, her stage name was Anna Karina, and then she decided to change later. In the first scene, Sasha shot with the Italian pornography actor, Rocco Siffredi.

Personal Information

At the beginning of 2007, Grey received the Best Three Way Sex Scene award and then the Best Group Scene award at the AVN Adult Movie Awards. However, she was nominated for Best New Starlet. Grey was also given the name Penthouse’s Pet of the Mouth, where terry photographed him.

Sasha became the youngest star and got the AVN Female Performer of the Year and the best Oral Sex Scene award as well. Grey owns an LA Factory Girls agency that used to represent her in the adult industry.

Sasha ranked at the top of the 11th edition of Genesis magazine’s “Porn’s hot 100” in 2009. Besides, she did modeling for a French designer and gave the name “Max Azria for their ready-to-wear line named Manoukian. he worked with Forfex, which is an Italian footwear brand. Grey has represented American Apparel and made an appearance on Playboy twice.

Sasha Grey Net Worth 2022

Sasha Grey’s real name is Marina Ann Hantzis. he is an atheist and a bisexual. She worked as an actress, model, musician, and as adult actress. Sasha also won the European touring car membership title. According to reports, Sasha Grey net worth 2022 is almost $3 million.