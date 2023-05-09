Sha Ek Real Name, Age, Career, Net Worth, and Other Details

Sha Ek is a popular American rapper, YouTuber, and social media influencer. He is a well-known artist among the younger generation. Everyone recognizes him because of popular songs from the music business, joint projects with other artists, and live appearances. Let’s know all the details, like Sha Ek’s real name, career, net worth, etc.

Early Life

Sha Ek real name is Jiggy Man. He was born on 8th April 2003. The birthplace is South Bronx, New York, United States. He completed his high school education with great marks. I graduated degree got from Us State University.

Sha Ek became popular because of his songs like Running Like Rick, Call Me a Rapper, and many more. There are no details with regard to his parents and siblings. According to sources, his father died because of Covid-19. After 15 years of age, he decided to continue his career as a rapper.

Career

Sha Ek is a popular rapper, songwriter, and social media influencer. Sha Ek released two albums, JIIGYONJIIGY and JIIGYONJIIG (DELUXE). His songs like Call Me a Rapper and running like rick were the most popular. At the age of 15, in 2018, he released her first music, and the single D&D was released in 2020.

In July 2022, he also signed with Warner Records. Moreover, the collaboration with PGF Nuk on the song ‘We Droppin’ released this August. Also, Sha Ek released the first mixtape, Face of the What, in September 2022. The popular Bandamanrill and Sleazy World made an appearance on the album too.

Physical Appearance of Sha Ek

Sha’s height is five feet and 10 inches. The weight of Sha Ek is almost 68kg. He has brown hair, and his shoe size is 7 US.

Relationship Status

There are no controversies or relationship news regarding Sha Ek. It seems that He is single yet.

Sha Ek Net Worth

According to sources, Sha Ek’s net worth, including his assets, is almost $1 million.