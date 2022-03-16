Shahbaz Sharif Proposes Minus PTI National Government

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Muslim League N President Shahbaz Sharif has proposed a minus PTI national government for five years in Pakistan.

In an interview given to anchor person Hamid Mir of Geo Tv program Capital Talk, Shahbaz Sharif said that without Imran Khan’s PTI, a national government should be formed in Pakistan for five years which would serve the country day and night, after which problems would be solved. ۔

Hamid Mir asked if there was a national government then how could it be national without PTI? On that Shahbaz Sharif said that it would take many years to clean up the poison that PTI had mixed in this society so the National Government had nothing to do with Imran Khan’s PTI.

Who will win the D-Chowk Battle of No-Confidence Motion?

All political parties have instructed their workers to reach D-Chowk of Islamabad city. In such a situation, if the workers of political parties come together in D-Chowk, it will not benefit anyone.

Anarchy always benefits the establishment. And some analysts say COAS General Bajwa wants the extention again. But the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf feels comfortable with General Faiz Hameed.

As the date of no-confidence motion approaches, the political temperature is rising. There is a lot of turmoil in South Punjab at the moment and this turmoil will be the last blow to the PTI government.