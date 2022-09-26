Sharina Hudson, Kevin and Williams Relationship Talks

Sharina Hudson is popular as the mistress of a television producer name Kevin Hunter. Kevin is an American media personality, businesswoman, and broadcaster. Wendy and Kevin were married, and Sharina came into the picture. People are desperate to know about Sharina Hudson. Let’s talk about Sharina Hudson’s baby name, life, and other details.

Life of Sharina Hudson

Sharina Hudson’s date of birth is 1st March 1985. She belongs to North Carolina and completed her education. The height of Sharina is five feet and nine inches. Sharina is a well-known fashion designer, Vegan guru, and CEO.

Moreover, she launched a lifestyle company called Vegan Nose that serves pancakes and raw creamy shea butter.

She also owns a fashion line named VISH, a New York City-made luxury athleisure wear.

Sharina Hudson’s Net Worth

According to sources, Sharina has an estimated net worth of $500k.

Relationship Status

Sharina was introduced to Kevin by Charlemagne, The God when Sharina was a budding model. When they met, Kevin was married to Wendy and filed for divorce in April 2019. After that, Sharina welcomed a baby girl, and everyone knew about Sharina Hudson’s baby name. The name of the baby is so unique that it is Journey.

Wendy and Kevin’s divorce was finalized, and then Kevin and Sharina turned their relationship into a serious one.

Wendy said, ‘we remained married for almost 22 years, together for 25 years.’ Moreover, she said, I don’t regret the day of meeting him.

Wendy confirmed that he knew all about Kevin’s ways. Wendy said I have known that Kevin is a serial cheat. I found out the first time when I was pregnant with our son on bed rest.”