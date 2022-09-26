Sharina Hudson, Kevin and Williams Relationship Talks

By Sadia Nazir
Sharina Hudson's Baby name

Sharina Hudson is popular as the mistress of a television producer name Kevin Hunter. Kevin is an American media personality, businesswoman, and broadcaster. Wendy and Kevin were married, and Sharina came into the picture. People are desperate to know about Sharina Hudson. Let’s talk about Sharina Hudson’s baby name, life, and other details.

Life of Sharina Hudson

Sharina Hudson’s date of birth is 1st March 1985. She belongs to North Carolina and completed her education. The height of Sharina is five feet and nine inches. Sharina is a well-known fashion designer, Vegan guru, and CEO.

Moreover, she launched a lifestyle company called Vegan Nose that serves pancakes and raw creamy shea butter.
She also owns a fashion line named VISH, a New York City-made luxury athleisure wear.

Sharina Hudson’s Net Worth

According to sources, Sharina has an estimated net worth of $500k.

Relationship Status

Sharina was introduced to Kevin by Charlemagne, The God when Sharina was a budding model. When they met, Kevin was married to Wendy and filed for divorce in April 2019. After that, Sharina welcomed a baby girl, and everyone knew about Sharina Hudson’s baby name. The name of the baby is so unique that it is Journey.

Wendy and Kevin’s divorce was finalized, and then Kevin and Sharina turned their relationship into a serious one.
Wendy said, ‘we remained married for almost 22 years, together for 25 years.’ Moreover, she said, I don’t regret the day of meeting him.

Wendy confirmed that he knew all about Kevin’s ways. Wendy said I have known that Kevin is a serial cheat. I found out the first time when I was pregnant with our son on bed rest.”

Sadia Nazir 192 posts 0 comments

Hello! I am Sadia and love to write about every niche. One specific Niche can't define me. I believe I can do whatever I want so I never choose one niche because challenges make me perfect in this writing world. Go ahead and read my articles, will love to hear from you 🙂

You might also like
Entertainment

Here is Everything about Victory Brinker’s Parents, Career Details

Biography

Whiter Lotus Star Molly Shannon’s Net Worth, Life, and Relationship Status…

Entertainment

Who is Eric Jefferson introduced by Derricos, Deon Derrico Net Worth and All Details

Biography

Details about Scott Foley’s Net Worth, Wife, Professional life, and others

Leave a comment