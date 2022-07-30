Shark Attack Survivor Bethany Hamilton’s Net Worth and All Details

Bethany Hamilton’s name came into the limelight for surviving a brutal shark attack in 2003. Her left arm was ripped off, but she came back to professional surfing. She proved that biting off can’t stop her life from living well. Bethany became a household name and showed interest in her personal life. She married Adam Dirks. People want to know Adam and Bethany Hamilton’s Net Worth and all other details.

Who Is Adam Dirks?

Adam Dirks is a Kekaha. He has been part of an organization since 2011 that helps adolescents to Jesus Christ and helps Christian youth to grow in their faith.

Dirks switched his youth ministry job and started teaching in 2014. Moreover, Adam continued a degree in elementary education at Tabor College.

Adam Dirks and Bethany Hamilton’s Net Worth

The estimated net worth of Adam Dirks is $400k.

Adam & Bethany Hamilton

They started dating after first meeting at Bethany’s church through mutual friends. The couple tied in knots in Hawaii.

They welcomed their first child named Tobias after two years of marriage, and the second child was born in 2018.

Moreover, his wife Bethany announced the third pregnancy in October 2020 through an Instagram video and gave the caption, “grateful for more family fun to come. Every blessing comes from above; the boys have both gotten to feel baby kicking and pumped big brothers.”

The Third son was born on Valentine’s Day, 2021 named Micah; as Adam wrote, “it’s a boy and named Micah. He is happy and healthy; we are thankful for everything.” Moreover, he also said they are blessings for us that God has given us.

Other Details About Adam

Adam was born on 12th October 11978, and his birthplace is Hillsboro, Marion County, Kansas, United States. He has been fond of football since childhood. There is no detail regarding the family.

Adam is an author and always drew work with kids. Height of Adam is six feet and three inches, and he weighs 220 lbs.

He is a professional surfer and enjoys surfing.

Moreover, he is interested in other activities such as surfing, spearfishing, exploring, and hiking. Adam is active on social media networking. His wife also has a verified IG account with 2.1 million followers.