Sharon Stone’s Net Worth, Stroke, Relationship Status and Others!

Did you see the graceful lady Sharon Vonne Stone who was always seen in the best outfits? Everyone knows about the popular American producer, fashion model, and producer. Her date of birth is 10th March 1958 in Meadville. In 2022 she turned in 64. Here let’s know Sharon Stone’s net worth, stroke details and other information.

Has Sharon Stone had a Stroke?

Sharon suffered a massive stroke after a brain aneurysm. It almost died from a nine-day brain bleed in 2001. It took approximately seven years to recover.

She said that the women in my own business field to the female judge who handled my custody case, could never grasp how much a stroke is dangerous for women and what it takes to recover— it took seven years. She said in an interview; I am so grateful to Bernard Arnault, who resecued me by giving me a Dior Contract.

I lost everything that I had, my place in business, I was like Miss Princess Diana and was so famous—and she died, and I had a stroke.

Sharon Stone’s IQ

Stone was a very amazing and talented student at her school. She was just five years old when she entered the second grade. After that, he enrolled in college on a writing scholarship just at the age of 15. Her IQ level score of 154 means she is qualified to become a member of Mensa, the largest and oldest high-IQ society in the world.

Relationship Status

Sharon tied in the knot with Michael Greenburg in 1984, but that did not remain for a longer time, and they separated their ways in 1990. After that, she remained in a relationship with Garry Shandling. Then she engaged to William J Macdonald but separated.

After all, she married Phil Bronstein in 1998, who is an American journalist and editor. She was unable to give birth to her child, so she decided to adopt the kids. In 200, she adopted a child named Roan. After that, in 2004, Phil and Sharon separated, and divorce was filed by Phil. After a year, Stone adopted another child and then a son named Quinn in 2006. Now she lives with her family in California.

Sharon Stone’s Net Worth

According to sources, she is earning a handsome amount of money being a producer, former model, and actress. Sharon Stone’s net worth is almost $60 million at this time.