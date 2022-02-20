Petition filed against SHO City Chichawatni for Extortion

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed Saho Advocate has filed a writ petition against SHO City Police Station Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti for extortion from beggars in the court of Additional Sessions Judge Haider Ali Arif. The court has summoned SHO City police station on February 21.

In the writ petition, Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed Saho Advocate has alleged that SHO City Police Station Muhammad Ashraf Bhatti receives weekly extortion from beggars. The SHO has fixed different rates for beggars. Receives Rs. 400 to Rs. 1200 weekly.

Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmed Saho has appointed former General Secretary Bar Muhammad Ali Farrukh Cheema Advocate and Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Chadhar Advocate as advocates in the court and has taken a stand in the petition that a case be registered against him by summoning SHO City Police Station.