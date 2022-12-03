Sia’s Net Worth, Early life, Career and Relationship Status

Everyone knows the singer of cheap thrills and Chandelier. Yes! We are talking about who is a fantastic Australian singer. Here we will discuss Sia’s net worth, early and professional life, and relationship status.

Early Life

Sia is a popular Australian singer who was born on 18th December 1975. Her full name is Sia Kate Isobelle Furler. Her father is a musician. Sia went to high school and started approaching music as a viable career. Her idol singers were Aretha Franklin, Sting, and Stevie Wonder. .

Professional Life

Sia started her career in the mid-90s and joined an acid jazz band named Crisp. In 1997, she contributed to two of the band’s albums before their disbandment. After that, she released her first studio album, Only see, but it missed a large audience. However, she came into the limelight and signed with Universal Music Group.

However, she shifted to London and found work as a background singer for Jamiroquai and collaborated with groups like Zero 7. After that, she signed a record deal with Dance Pool and released Healing is Difficult immediately; that was her second album.

Her songs were played in the final scene of Six Feet Under’s season finale in 2005, and the track was “Breathe Me.”

Sia worked so hard, and in 2008, she released another album named Some people have real problems.

Many of Sia’s tracks charted worldwide, and the next year, she collaborated with Christina Aguilera and wrote three songs for the album Bionic. She was nominated for Golden Globe for Best Original Song and featured on the Burlesque soundtrack. The same year, Sia released the ‘We are Born’ album.

But the popular Sia started feeling uncomfortable with her celebrity status and decided to take a break from her solo career. At that time, she also started taking drugs and tried to attempt suicide. Her manager fired her and suggested she could continue her career as a songwriter.

In 2014, she returned to her solo career and released a single of Hunger Games: Catching Fire and finished her sixth studio album, 1000 forms of fear. Her album was ranked on the US Billboard 200 and had almost 1 million units. However, other albums are This is Acting, Everyday Is Christmas, and many more.

Relationship Status

Sia dated many boys and girls. First, she was with Dan Pontifex, who died in a car accident. After that, she went into depression, and later, she dated musician JD Samson. Sia married Filmmaker Erik Anders Lang in 2014 and separated after two years. Sia adopted two kids in 2019.

Sia’s Net Worth

The pop singer Sia always earned a handsome amount of money from her music career. Her amazing song cheap thrills create lots of money. According to sources, Sia’s Net worth is almost $30 million.