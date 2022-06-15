Commissioner Sahiwal Silwat Saeed visits Central Jail Sahiwal

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Police Spokesman )

Commissioner Sahiwal Division Silwat Saeed inspected the work of laying sewerage line of Central Jail Sahiwal and directed to complete the construction work as soon as possible and repair the wall of the jail immediately.

According to details, Commissioner Sahiwal Division Silwat Saeed paid a detailed visit to the site to inspect the repair work of bad sewerage line of High Security Jail adjacent to Farid Town.

Director Development Ahmed Khawar Shehzad and relevant officers of the Municipal Corporation were also present.

Commissioner Sahiwal Silwat Saeed directed that the laying of sewerage line should be completed as soon as possible so that the citizens could be saved from dust.

He also inspected the water disposal at College Chowk and 93/6 R and directed to install new machinery so that the water collected from the city could be disposed off soon.

Commissioner Sahiwal Silwat Saeed also directed to repair the wall of Central Jail which collapsed during excavation.

He said that early completion of this sewerage line is of great importance in drainage of rain water in the coming monsoon season.