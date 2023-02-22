Sistas season 4: Everything That You Want to Know

Sistas is a popular American television series and has always received positive reviews. It is full of comedy, romance, and thriller series, and here we will talk about all the details of Sistas season 4.

Storyline

Sistas is a story of a single black female group who go through various walks of life. They bond over their common thread, ‘Why am I single?’

Tyler Perry created this series in which talented stars like KJ Smith, Migno Von, and many others performed amazingly.

Let’s talk about all the updates of Sistas season 4. The first season concluded in 25 episodes, the second and the third 22 episodes. Hopefully, the next season will also contain 22 episodes. The duration of each episode is 42 minutes. Let’s

Are sistas Season 4 coming?

Yes, the wait is over, and the Sista season four has been released in January 2022.

Sistas Season 4 Cast

In the cast of season 4, KJ Smith as Andrea – Andi – Barnes, Ebony Obsidian as Karen Mott, Mignon Von as Daniella – Danni – King, Novi Brown as Sabrina Hollins, Chido Nwokocha as Gary Marshall Borders, DeVale Ellis as Zac Taylor, Brian Jordan Jr. as Maurice Webb, Kevin Walton as Aaron Carter and many more are included.

Review of Sistas Season 3

The third season got positive reviews. The fourth season will start where the third season ended. In the previous season, Andi searches for himself in the middle of Fatima and Karen, who want Zac.

Zac helps a passenger retrieve an item and left on a plane. The trip that she provides is a life-challenging trip.

Andi suddenly changes heart after other antics of Gray strike home. There are many assumptions, so Now let’s see what happens next.

Release Date of Sistas season 4

The release date of the fourth season is 5th January 2022 on BET. The first season came in 2019, the second in October 2020, and the third in December 2021. You can watch the series and enjoy it.

https://twitter.com/BET/status/1473867981776199681?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1473868605955653635%7Ctwgr%5E87092b2b7852f339a4a04d86cdec8f815365dade%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thebulletintime.com%2Fnews%2Fsistas-season-4-release-date-cast-plot-what-to-expect%2F

Trailer

Here you can watch the amazing trailer for season 4.

https://youtu.be/ff70KciP7Z0