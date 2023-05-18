Sistas Season 5 Cast, Release Date, Storyline, Trailor and Other Details

Sistas is a black community comedy and love series. The dram is entitled to show how men feel about being cheated. It is a modern-day problems drama that forces four single black ladies to balance love lives and careers. It is a Tyler Perry show, and he wanted to release it on BET.

Tyler wrote, created, and made this show. This series tells how Karen, Sabrina, Danni, and Andi live their lives. Everyone is trying to get their lives on track. This series, the show is all about four single women in their 30s who tried to figure out adulthood. The fifth season contains 22 episodes.

Storyline of Sistas Season 5

There is a story of four black women who were having trouble with their relationship and trying to figure out how to live their lives. The never-ending drama and melodrama will keep the fans of romantic movies interested. The part of the show depicts what happens after Zac says he is the child’s father.

Chris is trying to find out the truth about Zac’s past. Meanwhile, Danni and Andy are back together. Moreover, Karen found the same time, and she was pregnant. There is a lot of tension and excitement in the show. Fatima tells Andi about what Hayden said to Zac. According to Fatima, Zac is a great guy, and she questions his decisions. Andi also advises Karen about how she should treat Karen.

She stays close to Zac, and Gary comes to the law office to see his lawyer, and Andi has some problems in her relationship. After that, Zac calls his brother and tells him that The wife of the Senator wants to have sex. Fatima comes and tells Zac that the senator’s wife has proposed. All four women do not know where they stand in their relationships. The drama has a love story with complications, story twists, and melodrama. The new drama started where the previous one ended.

Sistas Season 5 Cast

The talented actors of the tv show Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, KJ Smith, Chido Nwokocha, Trinity Whiteside, Crystal Renee, Anthony Dalton, and Brian Jordan Jr.

The first season came on 23rd October 2019, and the second started in October 2020. After that, the third season premiered in June 2021, and the fourth on January 2022. Now everyone is asking about the fifth season. The fifth season also has released on 16th October 2022.

Release Date of Sistas Season 5

