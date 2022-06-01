Sahiwal Medical College Organizes Seminar on Asthma and its Prevention

Sahiwal ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt )

Asthma is a life-threatening disease that requires complete smoking cessation and a clean environment. It is important for patients with respiratory diseases to avoid pollution, dust and fumes. And use medication regularly to prevent the disease from getting worse.

This was stated by Dr. Muhammad Waseem, Head of the Department of Pulmonology at a seminar on Asthma and its Prevention at Sahiwal Medical College.

The seminar was attended by Principal Prof. Dr. Imran Hassan Khan and heads of different departments of the college Dr. Abdul Sattar Chandio, Dr. Ahmed Zeeshan Jamil, Dr. Umar Ajmal, Dr. Muhammad Saleem, Dr. Sajid Mustafa, Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, Dr. Raees Abbas Lail, Dr. Rafi Abbas. Apart from Dr. Khalil Ahmed, Dr. Saleem Akhtar, Dr. Abu Sufyan and Dr. Rehan Sarfraz, a large number of medical staff and students participated.

He said that patients with asthma should continue to use the medicine till complete recovery as skipping the medicine between treatments may increase the severity of the disease.

Dr. Muhammad Waseem said that air pollution is adversely affecting human health and the only way to prevent it is to provide clean environment and take care of cleanliness.

He also highlighted the use of inhalers in asthma patients and said that inhalers play an important role in opening the blocked airways which should be used only on the advice of a doctor.

Addressing the seminar, Principal Prof. Dr. Imran Hassan Khan stressed on the importance of providing awareness to the common man to prevent diseases and directed the medical staff to also focus on “health education” so that diseases can be controlled.

Also Read:

Sahiwal Medical College Hosts Thalassemia Awareness Seminar

Plantation function at Sahiwal Medical College Sahiwal

Principal Sahiwal Medical College Introductory Meeting with Staff

Introductory Session for new Students held at Sahiwal Medical College