Some Facts About The Celebrity Autopsy Reports

There is a celebrity autopsy report, and many will shock you. There are most disturbing facts that have been uncovered in celebrity autopsy reports. Let’s talk about the autopsy celebrities.

10 Celebrity Autopsy Reports That You Need To Know

1.Heather O’Rourke: Severe Bowel Obstruction

Heather O’Rourke played the role of Carol Ann in the first three poltergeist films. She died at 12 in the Children’s Hospital of San Diego. The doctors determined a severe bowel obstruction that became the reason for death. Her family was too distressed, and the parents claimed the illness was misdiagnosed.

2. Brandon Lee: 44 Caliber Bullet

Many questions have been raised about how safe Hollywood movie sets are. In the dark fantasy film The Crow set, Brandon Lee died in an accident. The medical examiners discovered found a 44-caliber bullet lodged in Lee’s spine. According to reports, the 28-year-old was killed by a prop gun that contained a dummy round and fired before reloading with a blank.

3.Heath Ledger: An Abuse of Prescription Medication

Many people think that Heath Ledger was killed while playing the Joker. According to some reports, an acute intoxication by the combined effects of oxycodone, diazepam, hydrocodone, and many others killed him. However, his family said that he was depressed at.

4.Brittany Murphy: Pneumonia

Brittany passed away at 32, and her autopsy claimed pneumonia. She suffered from anemia because of heavy menstrual flow that left her susceptible to infection. Her father said exact same condition just after five months.

Her father said she was poisoned just like her husband.

5. Paul Walker: Combined Effects of Traumatic and Thermal Injuries

Paul walker is a popular fast and furious star who died in 2012 in ironic circumstances. He was a passenger in the Porsche Carrera GT that crashed at speeds of 100 mph. Paula and the driver were both killed. According to the autopsy report, Walker suffered many broken bones, and none of his organs could have been donated.

6. Michael Jackson: A Cocktail of Drugs

There is a king of pop’s autopsy and one of the most anticipated ones. The reports revealed a cocktail of drugs found in Michael’s body. Diazepam, ephedrine, lidocaine, and midazolam are included in these drugs. The singer also had hip lips tattooed pink, and his scalp was inked black on the front.

7.Carrie Fisher: A Drug Cocktail

Carrie died at 60 during a flight from London to Los Angeles. she went into cardiac arrest, which was a disturbing autopsy report. The medical reports found a drug contains in her body MDMA, opiates, alcohol, and methadone. The shock was that there was an exposure to heroin, and the examiners said the official cause was sleep apnea.

8.David Carradine: A Sex Act Gone Wrong

David Carradine passed away in a Bangkok hotel. He attempted suicide, and the second report revealed that he died because of the wrong sex act. The rope bound above his dead and tied around his neck and genitals. Furthermore, in some leaked photos, he appeared to wear a fishnet and a wig.

9.Amy Winehouse: Drinking

Amy’s death happened because of herself. She was successful, and her private life was spiraling out of control. She was found dead in her apartment. According to the autopsy report, the cause of death was binge drinking. Amy had three empty vodka bottles and 416 mg of alcohol per deciliter in her blood. This all makes her respiratory system depressed.

10.Cory Monteith: Toxic Reaction Caused By High Levels of Alcohol and Heroin

Cory tried to sober up with stints in rehab. He fell back into old death caused by a toxic reaction because of the high level of alcohol and heroin.