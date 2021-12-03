Adiba Mubark Case: SP Investigation visits Chcihawatni

Chichawatni ( The Breaking Times – December 3, 2021 – Syed Altaf Hussain Shah ) SP Investigation Sahiwal Shahida Norin has arrived in Chichawatni on the orders of DPO Sahwal Sadiq Hussain Baloch. She visited Chak 110/7R at the house of the girl Adiba Mubarak who went missing 12 days ago.

After consoling the parents of the innocent girl, she said that the police was working day and night for the recovery of the innocent missing girl.

In this context, the police was expanding the scope of the research, other nearby stops and villages, Chichawatni forests and crops. The police searched the lost girl with professionalism using modern scientific methods of interrogation, from very different angles. The process of interrogation was continued like the first day.

Meanwhile, the heirs of the innocent girl and villagers demanded immediate recovery of the girl from the police. “We know how we live. Get our lost innocent girl back as soon as possible.”

In response to a question, the SP Investigation said: “If you protest then our attention will be diverted.”

SP Investigation expressed its determination that Adiba Mubarak was their daughter. “We will find her in every situation and we will leave no stone unturned for it.”

DSP Rana Akmal Rasool Nadir, SHO Police Station Sadar Jahanzeb Wattoo and a large number of esteemed locals were also present on the occasion.