Stacey Dales Bio, Life, Professional Life, and Net Worth

Stacey Dales is a sports journalist and tv host. She is well known because of her love of basketball. Here we will know about all the details of Stacey dales life. Stacey Dales was born on 5th September 1979 in Collingwood, Canada. She went to Thousand Island Secondary school, where she also played basketball during her secondary education.

She also played for the high school basketball team. Undoubtedly, she was an excellent player; therefore, she won three championships in 1994, 95, and 96. After completing high school, Stacey enrolled at the University of Oklahoma.

During her education, she played basketball at the university level too. Stacey became a member of the team from 1998 to 2002. Stacey Dales was the first player who played in Oklahoma and succeeded in making 1700 points, 700 assists, and 600 rebounds. Her team also played for the NCAA championship, but they lost, and Connecticut won that year. Stacey has a football punter brother, and her cousin Jason Arnott is also an NHL player.

Relationship Status

Stacey married Dales Schuman after completing her 0studies in Alabama. The couple had s many problems and therefore decided for divorced. Now, she keeps her life secret; therefore, we don’t know if she is single or not.

Professional Life

Stacey Dales has a sports career, as she played during her education. In 2002, Stacey signed a contract with Washington Mystics. However, she took retirement because of her suffering from Paynaud’s Phenomenon of hands.

Well, ESPN recognized her talent and hired her. After that, Dales began work as an analyst of basketball matches. In 2008, she left ESPN and became an active correspondent for Universal sports. Moreover, she worked with the NFL network on 31st August 2009.

Stacey Dales’s Net Worth

Stacey remained active in her career and always worked so hard. She continued work in many tv positions. According to reports, her estimated net worth of Stacey is $2 million,