Starstruck Cast, Storyline, Release Date, Of The Third Season

Starstruck is a popular BBC comedy series that received a great response from the audience. The two seasons have already aired. Here we will discuss the Starstruck cast, storyline, release date, and other details.

Rose Matafeo created this series, and Karen Maine and Jamie Jay are the directors. The story is about a millennial in London who is juggling two dead-end jobs and navigating an awkward night when she finds the difficulties of mistakenly sleeping with a film star. Rose wrote the series very well, and stars like Rose, Nikesh Patel, and Emma Sidi performed very well.

The first season contains six episodes, and their titles are NYE, Summer, Autumn, Spring, Winter, and Christmas. The second season also contained six episodes: Stay, Christmas, Housewarming, Funeral, Valentine’s, and Party.

Now, the third season of the series will include ten episodes. No announcement was made about the number of episodes of the third season of Starstruck. We will update you about the number of episodes and all other details. The series’ producers are Jon Thoday, Turner, Rob Aslett, and Toy Watch.

Each episode’s duration will be 21 minutes long. The series was made under Avalon Television, BBC three, and HBO Max. The series has also arrived on BBC One. Let’s know if this third season will announce or cancel.

Starstruck Season 3

The third season has not been announced, and everyone expects the season to arrive soon. So let’s see what happens next. Let’s talk about the Starstruck cast and other details.

Starstruck Cast

In the starstruck cast of the third season, Rose Matafeo as Jessie, Nikesh Patel as Tom Kapoor, Emma Sidi as Kate, Nic Sampson as Steve, Sindhu Vee as Sindhu, Lola-Rose Maxwell as Sarah, Abraham Popoola as Jacob, Al Roberts as Ian, Jon Pointing as Dan, Joe Barnes as Joe, Ambreen Razia as Shivani, Nadia Parkes as Sophie Diller, Liz Kingsman as Liz, Russell Tovey, and Minnie Driver as Cath are included. Let’s review starstruck season 2.

Starstruck Season 2 Review

The second season always got good reviews from critics. The upcoming season will receive a positive response from the audience. At the end of the previous season, Tom arranges a New Year’s housewarming party.

After that, Jessie goes to a funeral that brings a ghost from the past. Tom and Jessie are presented with good job opportunities that strain their new relationship. Moreover, the pre-wedding celebrations of Steve and Sarah bring Tom into Jessie’s life. Let’s see what happens next. There are no details about the plot of the third season. People also want to know about the release date of Starstruck season 3.

Release Date of Starstruck Season 3

The starstruck season 3 release date is not announced yet. Hopefully, it will be announced soon.

https://mobile.twitter.com/bbcpress/status/1402989699472400399

We expect the third season to air in 2023 on BBC, just like the first and second seasons on BBC One. The first season will be released in April 2021, and the second will be released in February 2022. Let’s watch the trailer for the third season.

Trailer

The trailer for the third season has not been released yet. After announcing the third season, the trailer will also release on YouTube; if you want to watch the second season trailer watch it below.

https://youtu.be/_Q-nSkmnM74