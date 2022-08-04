Stella McBride Cyrus and Braison Cyrus welcomed a baby Boy!

The wife of Braison Cyrus, Stella Mcbride Cyrus, welcomed their son. Braison announced this news after three days after the birth of their child. He said in the caption, “Bear Chance Cyrus was born on 8th June 2021 with a healthy weight. God poured every bit of his mercy, beauty, tenderness, and strength into Bear and @stella during her herculean feat of birthing him——– God is so good, Hallelujah.” Let’s talk about all the details of his wife, Stella McBride Cyrus

Stella McBride Cyrus was born on 25th November 1996. Her father, Terry McBride, was a music artist, and her mother’s name was Cathy. She was raised in Franklin, Tennessee.

Stella got an education from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and spent two years studying Retail and Consumer Service. After that, she went to the O’More College of Design, where she got a degree in Fashion Merchandising and Design.

Professional Life

Stella is a visual merchandiser and a lifestyle blogger. She runs a YouTube channel under the title of “Vintage Kitchen.”

She posted the blogs like Our Engagement Pictures, Our Honeymoon: Kaua’i Hawaii, Our Wedding Playlist, Introduction to Vintage Kitchen, Quarantine Renovation, Everyday Makeup, and Skincare Routine: Morning.

Stella has knowledge of interior design and decorating. She worked with well-known fame, such as Elizabeth Suzann, Solstice Intimates, and Victory Tattoo.

Social Media Appearance

Stella Mcbride Cyrus is active on social media platforms such as Instagram; she has more than 26k followers under the username @stellamcryus. Moreover, she also runs a YouTube channel named “Stella Cyrus,” where she posts random vlogs.

Relationship Status

Stella married Braison on 3rd November 2019. They arrange a wedding ceremony in Tennessee. He proposed to her within a year after starting dating in November 2018. In the proposal, he gave her an oval opal ring on a gold band.

Who is Braison Cyrus?

Her husband, Braison, is an American and model. She is known as one of Miley. He also starred in heels in 2016.