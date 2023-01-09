Stella Ritter Bio, Life, Career, and Net Worth

Stella was born on 11th September 1998, in California, USA. Stella belongs to a popular family as she is the daughter of Amy Yesbeck and John Ritter. Her father and mother are well-known celebrities in the United States. She grew up with her three siblings, Tylerr, Carly, and Jason. There are many rumors regarding her love life, but we don’t have any information about whether she is dating or not with someone.

Professional Life

Stella Ritter is very successful because of her acting career. She got famous in 2007 because of her role in “ This Is My Friend.” After that, she also appeared in a film named Namazu. Another amazing work was noted in the film ‘ Hannah Lost Her Smile. Besides, she is an amazing composer.

A tragic moment came in 2003m when she was only five and got the news of her father’s death. At that time, her father was actually going to play in a movie and got sick and needed to take her to the hospital. The death occurred because of aortic dissection. Her mother sued the hospital because she considered it was the staff’s error. Her husband has been diagnosed with a heart attack and received a completely wrong treatment.

Stella Ritter and John Ritter Net Worth

Stella Ritter has a good career and also inherited a lot of money. Her father, John Ritter net worth was $20 million. Stella got $14 from various settlements and also an additional $9.4 from the hospital where her father died.