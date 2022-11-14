Stranger Things Star Dacre Montgomery and His Girlfriend Liv Pollock At The MTV Awards

Perth Born actor made his name in Hollywood as a handsome bad boy on the small screen. He plays a bully on TV; Dacre Montgomery looked angelic as he took the red carpet alongside his girlfriend, Liv Pollock, on Sunday.

The couple fronted at the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles.

The 23-year-old actor has also been nominated for best Scene Stealer for his work on the popular season Stranger things. They left the house, and Dacre chose a chic ensemble of fitted linen pants and a matching suit jacket in an off-white. A thin white shirt completed the look underneath, showing off a glimpse of the Australian actor’s taut Muscles.

He accessorized with brown brogues and a gold religious necklace with innovative shell spectacles. The model looked stunning in unusual trousers laced up that showed a fair bit of skin. She appeared without underwear in the risqué outfit that was wearing a tiny cream-toned crop top and flattered her ample assets and her toned midriff.

She wore her blonde hair slicked back off and a rosy lip for a pop of color in the cream ensemble. Dacre’s name was announced for his antagonistic role as Billy in the science fiction season stranger things. He won the hearts of female fans with his amazing looks and on-screen persona. He was talking to the Hollywood reporter about his heartthrob status and said, it’s crazy, mate.

Furthermore, he also said, ‘ to be honest with you, I am sitting here, and I have been up since five o clock and got almost 5000 messages from female fans last day.