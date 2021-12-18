Some toys are quite fun, Sunny Leone

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone started her Bollywood career in 2012

Entertainment
By Arshad Farooq
Mumbai ( The Breaking Times – December 18, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Top Bollywood actress and Ex Porn Star Sunny Leone has released her interesting video of playing with toys like children.

According to the details, Sunny Leone has posted a video on her Instagram account in which it can be seen that the actress is jumping with her feet in a toy and looking very happy. The actress has written in the caption of the post that:

“Some toys are quite fun.”

It may be recalled that bollywood actress Sunny Leone started her Bollywood career in 2012 with the film ‘Jism 2’ while she has acted in many films so far.

