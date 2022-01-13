National Assembly Passes Supplementary Finance Bill 2022

Islamabad ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) The National Assembly of Pakistan has passed the supplementary finance bill 2022 by a majority of 18 votes. Additional Finance Bill was introduced by Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen.

There were 168 votes in favor of the supplementary finance bill 2022 and 150 against. Meanwhile, all opposition amendments to the bill were also rejected. Other parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party, had proposed amendments to the mini-budget. After the amendments were rejected, opposition members chanted slogans against Prime Minister Imran Khan and the mini-budget.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser conducted an oral vote on the occasion which was challenged by the opposition. However, their objection was rejected.

It should be noted that 24 members of the Assembly were absent during today’s session. The total number of members of the National Assembly is 342. Today, 318 members were present in the National Assembly of Pakistan.