Suzie Ketcham: Bio, Early Life, Career, and Other Details

Everyone knows Michael Olowokandi’s ex-girlfriend’s name, Suzie Ketcham. She is a well-known American tv personality. She got famous when she came on the Basketball Wives show, and in this show, she depicted their professional and personal lives. Here let’s know talk about all the details of Suzie Ketcham. Suzie created her name in the industry and gained popularity worldwide. She is the ex-wife of popular NBA player Michael Olowokandi. The couple had two children.

Suzie Ketcham was born on 20th February 1978. Her mother has Chinese Portuguese heritage, and her father has an American origin. Her birthplace is Summit, NJ, United States of America. She attended Pepperdine University for studies, but we must determine her major. There is no detail regarding her parents and siblings.

Suzie Ketcham has American nationality, and no ethnicity has been revealed yet. She has beautiful brown hair and eyes, which gives her a sophisticated look. There is no information regarding her weight and height. The body measurements of Suzie Ketcham are 33-26-32.

Relationship Status

Suzie tries to keep her life private. In her relationship status, she is famous as the NBA player’s wife, Michael Olowokandi. But they never married and did break up in 2009.

Career

The reality tv star is famous because of the NBA player. Suzie appeared in many reality series like Basketball Wives on VHI in 2010. This show examined the professional player’s wives, spouses, and girlfriends.

Moreover, she taught the girls in a show how to use a pepper mill in the bedroom and expressed her opinion. Also, she appeared on the Big Morning Buzz Live Show in 2011. The show Basketball Wives concluded that her real estate career started in 2013. Therefore, she lives in Hong King, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Well, the show basketball wives ended after six seasons. The executive producer tried to get her to rejoin when Basketball Wives revived in 2017, but she refused. So, she made resignation from this show and changed her heart.

Social media Appearance

Suzie is well-known as a tv star and is famous on social media like Facebook and Instagram. She has a Twitter account under the username @suzieketcham with over 217.2 k followers.

Suzie Ketcham’s net worth

Suzie gets money from different sources that add value to her net worth. She loves to invest in stocks and bonds that increase her overall wealth. As a result of their separation from Michael, she received $5 million. Besides, she gets from the real estate business. So the estimated net worth of Suzie is $2 million.