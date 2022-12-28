Svetlana Bilyalova Net Worth, Bio, Life, and Other Details

Svetlana Bilyalova is one of a famous Instagram celebrities who has more than 6.3 million followers. She was featured on the covers of swimsuit magazines and praised for her figure. She always enjoyed the posts on Instagram where she explained her diet and workout routines.

Svetlana’s birthplace is Moscow, Russia. She shifted to Los Angeles for her modeling career. She has a younger sister named Anna, and Svetlana was raised when she posted funny videos on social media.

Svetlana Bilyalova transferred to Instagram in 2013 and, in a very short time, became popular on Twitter too. Moreover, she was featured in the music video named Low Life by Future.

Her most popular video was the one where she explained the scientific method for detecting silicon implants. Almost 2.2 million people saw this.

Svetlana always got appreciation because of her unique and attractive figure. Some people also criticized her and sparked allegations of plastic surgeries. Despite these allegations, her popularity never suffered.

Relationship Status

The beautiful model Svetlana is single yet. We did not hear any news regarding her boyfriend. Moreover, she never shared any photos with any guy on social media. Therefore, we can say that she is enjoying a happy life and just focusing on her modeling career.

Svetlana Bilyalova Net Worth

The model is earning a handsome amount of money. She was featured in many advertisements, swimsuits, and sports magazines as a solo model. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Svetlana Bilyalova is $300k. Now she also owns a Youtuber channel from where she earns money.