Swamp People’s Star Troy Landry’s Wife, Bernita Laundry!

Everyone is familiar with the American reality star Troy Landry who is an Alligator hunter. He has also appeared in the series swamp People and got the title “King of the Swamp.” People want to know how tall is Troy Landry? and all other information regarding him and his wife, Bernita Landry. Let’s explore into the article and learn about them

Early Life of Bernita Landry

Bernita Landry was born on 16th July 1958. Her birth place is Patterson, Louisiana. Her father’s name is Bernie Joseph Arcemont, and he was the former US Marine Corps and served in the Korean war. However, her father passed away at the age of 77.

Moreover, her mother’s name was Bedia Lege Acremont, and a brother named Chris Anthony Acremont lives in Florida. She went to Patterson High School, and then in 1975, she became a teller at Patterson State Bank.

Moreover, she started working as a school teacher and a publicist for the History Channel. Besides, she always helps out Try Laundry’s business, which is an alligator hunter and runs a crawfish company. Troy Laundry appeared in the series Swamp People. His wife has a successful career.

Bernita Landry’s net Worth

According to sources, Bernita is earning a handsome amount of money. The estimated net worth of Bernita is $1 million. On the other hand, her husband Troy is earning almost $2 million.

How Tall Is Troy Landry? and Bernita Landry Height

Bernita Landry’s height is five feet and five inches. On the other hand, people also ask how tall is Troy Landry. His height is five feet and nine inches.

Relationship Status

Troy and Bernita married on 26th September 1981. They have been together for 39 years. Now they are parents of two kids named Jacob Landry and Chase Landry.

They follow in their parent’s footsteps and also appear on Swamp People. His wife is another son named Brandon from a previous relationship. Bernita and Troy now live in Pierre Part, Louisiana.