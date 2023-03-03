Sweet Home Season 2: K Drama Release Date, Cast, and All Other Details of the Series

Sweet home is a popular k drama, and fans are waiting for its second season. The first season has been renewed for the second series, and now everyone wants to know the possible spoilers for the second season. Let’s here talk about all the details of sweet home season 2.

Is Sweet Home season 2 renewed?

Yes, It will definitely come, as it has become the most awaited K-drama. Not only for the second season but it has been renewed for the third season too.

Almost 18 months have been since the release of the first season. The renewal news excited everyone, and now they are waiting for the series scheduled on Netflix.

Trailer of Sweet Home Season 2

The production did not start yet; however, the cast members will be finalized very soon. After that, the shooting schedule for the show will also reveal. Hopefully, we will share the trailer of the upcoming project.

https://youtu.be/7rI56NmD33Y

Cast of Sweet Home

In the expected cast, Song Kang, Lee Jin-Wook, Lee Eugene, Lee Si, Go Min-si, Park Gyu-young, Lee Do-hyun, Kim Nam-hee, Heo Yool, Choi Go, Dane DiLiegro, Go Yoon-Jung, Kim Kap-soo, Kim Sang-ho, Woo Hyun, Kim Hyun, Kim Hee-Jung, Kim Mu-yeol, Jung Jin-young, Chae Won-bin, Go Geon-han, Woo Jung-gook, Lim Soo-hyung, Ahn Dong-goo, Kim Gook-hee, Lee Bong-ryun, Lee Joon-woo, Jeong Ha-dam, Kim Sung-Cheol, Kim Ji-Eun, Lee Ji-ha, Kim Yi-Kyung, Lee Ki-hyuk, Yoon Ji-won as Hae-rang and many others are included.

Who Is BIBI?

BIBI is a popular singer who released an announcement that left fans in awe. He played a role in Sweet Home Season 2. Fans are overwhelmed and want o enjoy the second season.

https://pbs.twimg.com/card_img/1631231308625002496/mjl-HWyj?format=jpg&name=small

The shooting is near to start with other cast members. Many original cast stars included who made part of sweet home season 2.

Based on Webtoon Comic

This series is the adaption of the Webtoon comic. The series has the same name, and Studio Dragon is the official producer. They delivered the most-watched K-dramas such as love Alarm, My Holo Love, and Crash landing On you. These are popular K dramas, and fans like them worldwide.

Cast Members of Sweet Home Season 2

The original cast members of the second season, Lee Si Young, Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Go Min Si, and Park Gyu Young, are included. There could be some new members in the upcoming season. Yoo Oh Sung, Kim Moo Yeol, and Oh Jung Se with Jung Jinyoung are listed in these new faces.

Storyline of Sweet Home Season 2

The second season will start where the first end. In the previous season, Sang Wook died while trying to help Yu-Ri. Moreover, Cha Hyun Soo was seen in the military van, and Sang Wook was driving it.

Cha Hyun defeated Myeong, and there is a possibility that he has control over Sang Wook’s body. Now let’s see what happens next.