Sword Art Online Season 5; Cast, Release Date, Storyline, and Other Details

Sword Art Online is a popular Japanese anime series that came on screen in 2012. Kawahara Reki wrote this series, and its fourth season has already premiered. Let’s talk about all the details of Sword Art Online season 5. Sword Art Online is like Dragon Ball Super that braces yourself for a bunch of yelling. It is all about friendships that seem like the real power. The friends must help each other at every cost. Well, the leading act powers up when a villain hurts his friends for the sake of love and affection.

Everyone wants to know about the SAO season 5 release date, cast, storyline, and other details. The fourth season of Sao was released on 6th February 2022 on Netflix. There were a total of 25 episodes, each 24 to 25 minutes. Before Netflix, it premiered in October 2019 in Japan.

SAO Season 5 Release Date

There is no official announcement made regarding the SAO season 5 release date. However, in November 2022, it was reported that the season will release very soon this year in 2023.

Storyline of Sword Art Online Season 5

There are so many predictions and spoilers about the fifth season. Everyone wants to see what’s next for Alice and Kirito, and every person is in suspense. In the first season, we saw the reincarnation with a rejuvenated spin. The story revolves around the hunting of Death Gun. There is a cute girl named Alice, and knights kidnap her. Two boys search for Alice.

Well, the story does not disclose because of the pandemic. However, according to some predictions, Alice is held captive by the Knight. Her hero Kirito saves her and lies unconscious in her time of need. In addition, she believes in one way or another to wake up and save her.

In the upcoming season, we will see the awakening of Kirito. Fans will also witness this wakening of Kirito from his coma. He will reunite with his friends to save Alice. There is a sign that no matter how knocked down we are, we still get back up.

Cast of Sword Art Online Season 5

The leading cast of season 5, Yoshitugu Matsouka, is expected to play the role of Kirito. He won the 10th Seiyu Awards for Best Lead Actor. Haruka Tomatsu is also popular among other cast stars for her hit album Sunshine. Nobunaga Shimazaki will play the role of Eugeo, a one-time Best Rookie Actor award winner at the 7th Awards. Ai Kayano will play the role of Alice Schulberg; she is also known for her role in Guilty Crown.

Trailer of Season 5

Everyone is anxiously waiting for sao season 5 release date and trailer. However, there is no trailer released yet. But we are hopeful shortly; we will get the trailer.