Tahmeena Afza Net Worth, Early and Professional life and Other Details.

Do you know about influencer Tahmeena Afzal? She is a talented Pakistani actress and belongs to a conservative family. Here we will talk about Tahmeena Afzal net worth, early and professional life and other details.

Early Life

Tahmeena Afzal was born on 27th March 1982 in New York. She always remained passionate about her studies and became a successful model. She came into the limelight when she wore sultry clothes and posted pictures on her Instagram page. However, she has been featured in magazines like Miss jet set, Elle and Vogue. Tahmeena graduated from New York in 2002.

Modeling Career

Tahmeena was raised in a conservative family; however, she made her way to becoming successful. Her attractive body adorned many fashion magazines. Miss Afzal appeared in the Miss playboy public calendar and at the top of the monthly playboy magazine non-nude contest. Tahmeena runs a business of women’s clothing and eyelashes.

Tahmeena Afzal Net Worth

Being a successful model, she earns a handsome amount of money. Besides modeling, she earns money from her makeup and fragrance brands. According to sources, Tahmeena Afzal net worth is almost $500k.

Relationship Status

Tahmeena Afzal married an entrepreneur named Bryant Bq Quintana. They made a couple in 2021 and shared the picture on Instagram. The couple has two sons named Jaiden Blake and Aiden Blaise.

Tahmeena Afzal Body Mesurements

Tahmeena is a beautiful lady who has an attractive figure. According to sources, her height is five feet and three inches, and she weighs 53 kg. Her bra size is 38 B, and her shoe size is 6 US.