Taylor Alesia Bio, Life, Career, Relationship Status And Net Worth

Taylor Alesia is one of the most well-known YouTubers. Her full name is Taylor Alesia Campton. She is beautiful and has an amazing figure. She was born on 13th October 1996. Her birthplace is Scottsdale, Arizona. Taylor has one sibling sister.

After completing high school, Taylor enrolled in college but dropped because of her focus on her career. After that, Taylor shifted to New York and appeared on social media. People follow her on Instagram, where she has millions of followers.

Relationship Status

Taylor dated Taylor Caniff 2015, a social media influencer. The relationship lasted for eight months. After that, she also remained in a relationship with Mikey Barone that also ended. Now, Taylor Alesia has been dating Tanner Fox.

He is also a YouTuber, but fans think they have broken up because she shifted to Arizona in 2017. This news was confirmed in 2018. Moreover, she was accused of clout stealing when she posted a video of Grier’s brother Nash and Hayes smoking a suspicious-looking cigarette.

Professional Life Of Taylor Alesia

Taylor began her music career in 2017 and released her song titled Stay the Night. She gained nine million views on it. She has a dog named Dunkin, and her dog also has an Instagram account. Taylor shares his latest adventures on that account. She has a YouTube channel with more than 1.4 million subscribers. Besides, she is active on Instagram, Twitter, and YouNow.

Taylor Alesia’s Net Worth

Taylor is earning a handsome amount of money from social media platforms. The estimated net worth is $500,0000, which will increase in the coming years because she is so young yet.