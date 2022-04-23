Sahiwal Medical College Holds Teachers Association Election

Sahiwal ( Voice of Sahiwal – Arshad Farooq Butt )

The teaching faculty of Sahiwal Medical College has completed the selection of officials of the Medical Teachers Association.

Patron in Chief Dr. Haroon-ur-Rehman Gilani, President Dr. Sajid Mustafa, Senior Vice President Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman Langarial, Vice President Dr. Ahmed Zeeshan Jamil, Lady Vice President Dr. Fareeha Niaz include in the body.

General Secretary will be Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, Joint Secretary will be Dr. Hussam Rahim (Basic Sciences) and Dr. Emad Asghar (Clinical).

Similarly, Finance Secretary of the Association will be Dr Muhammad Saleem Akhtar, Media and Information Secretary Dr Haseef Raza and Academic Secretary Dr Saeeda Bano.

The purpose of establishing the association is to solve the problems faced by the faculty and to improve the quality of education in the medical college.