Teen Mom Leah Messer’s Rumors boyfriend, Justin Burke?

There are speculations that Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is addressing romance. Justin Burke was in her new Tiktok videos, and after these videos, fans started asking tons of questions about their love life.

Is Justin Burke and Leah Messer Dating?

Justin’s girlfriend Leah posted a TikTok video in which they danced to No Type by Rae Sremmurd. She shows her moves in, which Justin joins, who lifts over her shoulders and grabs her legs. Leah posted the video and wrote that “I don’t have no type, but my TikTok game is strong. He appeared in her TikTok videos, and she cleared the dating rumor and said they were not dating. They met through work as he worked as Leah’s field content creator.

Is Justin Appeared On Teen Mom 2?

In an Instagram post, Justin teased that he could be part of an upcoming season of Teen Mom 2. Justin Burke’s post added more fuel to the speculation about their dating. But this post was removed, and Teem Mom took the screenshot and then reposted it as, “Well, well, well, looks like us fans will see more Leah’s friend on the second season. #TeenMom #TeenMom2.” Fans replied in a different way and said, “I hope she finds a good gut; it would be great for her and her daughters. Another one said, “I knew it was her new boy toy.”

Who Is Justin?

Justin Burke was born in 1995 in Hugheston, West Virginia. He went for education at marshall university in Molecular Biology/Biochemistry. He is also the founder of Burke Media LLC, content creator, producer, and videographer. This media is a domestic profit company in November 2020 in West Virginia.

Justin’s Net Worth

Justin worked as a logistics account at Total Quality Logistics from January 2018 to April 2020. Being a business owner and photographer, he is earning a handsome amount of money, and an estimated net worth is $200k.

He was an adopted child and is very open about it. Justin also thanked the parents for providing a roof overhead with basic needs. He also has a sibling named Sarah Burke Olish, who always supported him in every decision in life. Justin got an education at Riverside High school and then from the University of Charleston.

Social media Appearance

Justin is active on social media such as Instagram with 7k followers, Twitter with 36k followers, and Facebook with 1k followers. He also owns a YouTube channel named @thejburkeproject8217, named ‘The JBurke Project,’ and Venmo.